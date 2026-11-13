The Hamburg-based art-house pop duo return with a four-track collection produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Danton Supple, which features the new single “You Could Have Called Me.”

In a world that never seems to stop getting louder, IVY FLINDT are making space for something a little more meaningful. The Hamburg-based art-house pop duo, composed of vocalist and songwriter Cate Martin and multi-instrumentalist Micha Holland, have released their new EP, SPHINX, a collection that finds beauty in vulnerability, strength in uncertainty, and emotion in the spaces between the notes.

Leading the release is the new single “You Could Have Called Me,” a song that explores the ache of loss, loneliness, and the quiet longing for connection and comfort when someone is no longer there. Filmed along Germany’s North Sea coast, the accompanying music video captures the song’s emotional weight through evocative coastal imagery, reflecting the solitude, vulnerability, and longing at the heart of the track.

The EP also features previously released singles “Welcome to L.A.,” “I Like The Weather,” and “What I Call Home.” Together, the songs create an atmospheric and deeply personal listening experience, bringing together captivating melodies, intimate storytelling, and richly layered, cinematic pop.

Produced in its entirety by Grammy Award-winning producer Danton Supple, whose credits include Coldplay, Nick Cave, and Amy Macdonald, the EP showcases a thoughtful balance between expansive production and the duo’s more intimate songwriting sensibilities. Rather than overwhelming the songs with elaborate arrangements, Supple creates room for Martin’s distinctive lyrics and expressive vocals to take center stage.

“We recorded SPHINX in our own studio just outside Hamburg, taking our time and following our vision. SPHINX is our way of holding our ground in a world that keeps getting louder, aiming for beauty and grace nevertheless,” the duo shares.

That sense of intention runs throughout the record. Atmospheric textures and understated arrangements complement the emotional weight of the songwriting, allowing each track to unfold with a deliberate sense of space. For Supple, the duo’s commitment to creating a cohesive artistic vision was a defining part of the process.

“You can tell they really think about what they’re doing — the whole image and the story connected around Cate’s lyrics,” he explains. “And it’s about creating a backdrop that supports that story.”

It’s an approach that has helped IVY FLINDT carve out a distinctive identity within the art-pop landscape. Their debut album, In Every Move, produced by Per Sunding of The Cardigans and mastered by Björn Engelmann, earned critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone describing their sound as “pop songs cast in silver.” Since then, the duo have taken their immersive live performances to audiences across Europe and North America, building an international following through shows that pair emotional intimacy with an atmospheric sonic presence.

With SPHINX, IVY FLINDT continue to refine that identity, embracing subtlety and atmosphere without sacrificing the emotional immediacy that makes their music resonate. It’s a collection that doesn’t demand attention through volume or spectacle, but rather invites listeners to slow down, lean in, and discover the beauty in its details.

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