🚧 Water line repair may interrupt service on Whites Road

The Town is repairing a water line on Whites Road in Poolesville. While the Water Department completes this work, water service may be interrupted for several hours for homes and businesses in the area.

If you live or work on or near Whites Road, plan ahead by storing some water for drinking, cooking, and basic needs until service is restored.

If you have questions, contact Town Hall at 301-428-8927 or email townhall@poolesvillemd.gov.