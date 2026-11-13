undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Poolesville
🚧 Water line repair may cut service on Whites Road
10 days ago
🚧 Water line repair may interrupt service on Whites Road
The Town is repairing a water line on Whites Road in Poolesville. While the Water Department completes this work, water service may be interrupted for several hours for homes and businesses in the area.
If you live or work on or near Whites Road, plan ahead by storing some water for drinking, cooking, and basic needs until service is restored.
If you have questions, contact Town Hall at 301-428-8927 or email townhall@poolesvillemd.gov.
More Info: Alert Center • Water Line Repair on Whites Road
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.