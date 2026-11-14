Pooler’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid options hiring now in Pooler, GA.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Location: Pooler, GA

Pooler, GA Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role with no experience needed. You’ll help guests, take orders, handle cash, restock, and keep the shop clean during busy seasons. Good fit if you’re flexible on hours and want weekly pay and a fun, fast-paced team.

Employer: Crown and Anchor Pub

Crown and Anchor Pub Location: Pooler, GA (Hwy 80, ~15 minutes from Savannah)

Pooler, GA (Hwy 80, ~15 minutes from Savannah) Type: Not stated (in-person)

Not stated (in-person) Salary: From $16.00/hour

Scratch-made pub looking for a reliable dishwasher. You’ll work weekends plus two evenings a week, keeping the kitchen running smoothly. Solid hourly pay for steady, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Bahama Bobs

Bahama Bobs Location: Pooler, GA

Pooler, GA Type: Full-time, Part-time

Salary: $15.00 – $25.56/hour

Hiring both cooks and servers who can handle a fast-paced spot with good customer service and safe food handling. Pay range is strong, especially if you bring experience and a positive attitude.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Pooler spots tend to fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.