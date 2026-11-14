Pooler is busy with freight, drones, and deliveries right now, so transportation jobs are popping up all over. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the move.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00/hour (USA, GA, Pooler)

Watch and manage Amazon’s delivery drones in real time, keeping flights safe and on track. You’ll need an FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate, a valid driver’s license, and must be able to work any shift (nights, weekends, holidays) and lift up to 50 lbs. Includes access to Amazon benefits like 401(k) matching and health support starting Day 1.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in the store when needed. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift and load merchandise, and work a flexible schedule including some nights and weekends.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Pooler, GA (regional, on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,400–$1,700 per week (about $73K/year)

Regional dry van route with no-touch freight and no experience required as long as you already have a Class A CDL. Expect 12 days on the road / 2 days home, plus benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid orientation, PTO, and pet/passenger ride-along programs.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.