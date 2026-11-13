Pooler’s healthcare scene is growing, with new roles popping up in home health, hospice, and acute care. If you’re licensed and love direct patient care, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across multiple imaging modalities, producing high-quality diagnostic images while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Great fit if you enjoy teamwork with physicians and nurses and want to use a broad set of imaging skills.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide critical care nursing to pediatric patients during transport, working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Ideal for nurses with pediatric critical care knowledge who stay calm in high-acuity, fast-moving situations.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

(Amedisys) Location: Pooler, GA

Type: PRN / Per Diem (listed as full-time in posting system)

(listed as full-time in posting system) Pay: $16.00–$23.85/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Support patients and families with end-of-life care at home, helping with daily living, comfort, and basic health tasks. Good match if you’re a certified CNA with CPR, have a car, and want flexible, meaningful work in hospice.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Pooler tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.