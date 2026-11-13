Pooler’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep tips or promotions in sight.

Employer: Crown And Anchor Pub

Crown And Anchor Pub Location: Pooler, GA (Hwy 80, 15 minutes from Savannah)

(Hwy 80, 15 minutes from Savannah) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour (about 12–30 hours/week )

(about ) Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

A cozy British pub and scratch-made restaurant looking for a part-time server/bartender. You’ll need to work Friday–Monday and be available around the holidays (closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day).

Employer: Nouria / Enmarket

Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks (if eligible): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, life & disability insurance, tuition assistance, employee assistance programs

Help run the food station at a busy convenience store: make fresh food, keep coffee and fountain areas stocked, run the register, and keep things clean. Good fit if you like steady customer flow, staying active, and having room to grow with a large company.

Employer: Deka Lash Pooler

Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: Not listed (includes commissions and bonuses)

Not listed (includes commissions and bonuses) Perks: Paid training, ongoing education, free lash extensions, flexible scheduling, employee discounts, 401(k)

Perfect if you love beauty and already have an active Georgia Esthetician or Cosmetology license. You’ll do lash and brow services, recommend memberships and products, and build a loyal client base in a salon setting.

Employer: KBP Brands (SONIC Drive-In)

Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly performance bonus )

Not listed (includes ) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, shift meal discount, paid training, hardship support via KBP Cares, leadership development

Lead the whole restaurant: manage profit & loss, hiring, training, and daily operations. You’ll need at least 1 year of GM experience in food service or retail and be able to close at least 2 nights per week.

Employer: Nouria / Enmarket

Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks (if eligible): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, life & disability insurance, tuition assistance, employee assistance programs

Run all food service areas (made-to-order, bakery, coffee, fountain) and lead the team. This role is for someone with restaurant or food service management experience, strong leadership skills, and ServSafe certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you in a good way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.