Pooler’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and steady foot traffic. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nouria (Enmarket)

Nouria (Enmarket) Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a clean, friendly convenience store setting helping customers with fuel, snacks, and quick groceries. This role is active and hands-on, with chances to learn store operations and access benefits if eligible.

Employer: Nouria (Enmarket)

Nouria (Enmarket) Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role but full-time hours, you’ll run the register, keep the store safe and tidy, and make sure every customer gets a warm welcome. Full-time status may open up access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off per company plans.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $18.00/hour, depending on experience and location

Help customers find tools and equipment while earning solid hourly pay plus store discounts. This job offers a clear path to promotion, paid time off, 401(k) with company match, and set hours between 6am–10pm.

Employer: Perfumes 4U

Location: Pooler, GA 31322

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: $13.00 – $17.00/hour plus commission and incentives

Great for strong sellers who want to “make the big bucks” with commission on top of hourly pay. You’ll help open/close the store, lead by example on sales, and enjoy an employee discount on fragrances; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Pooler’s retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.