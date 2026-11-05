🛒 Pooler, GA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pooler’s service and retail scene is busy and growing, with solid options for people who like helping customers and staying organized. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in Pooler, GA.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours, lots of independence, and a mix of indoor/outdoor work. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, life insurance, vendor discounts, mileage reimbursement, and performance bonuses.

Employer: Vaden Chevrolet Pooler

Location: Pooler, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay – salary + commission + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Great if you know cars and like talking with people. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, employee discounts, training, and clear career growth in a long-standing dealership group.

Employer: Livingood's Inc (Livingood’s Appliance)

Location: Pooler, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Office-based role where you keep techs on schedule and customers updated. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and PTO, plus a locally owned company that’s been around for 40+ years.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.