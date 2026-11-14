The swimming pool industry’s biggest names, brightest innovators, and leading professionals are converging on New Orleans this November for one of the most anticipated events on the industry calendar. From November 17–19, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will become a showcase for the products, technologies, and ideas shaping the future of the pool and spa industry.

And Pool Magazine will be right in the middle of the action.

As an official digital publication partner of the 2026 International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, Pool Magazine will be on location throughout the event, bringing readers firsthand product demonstrations, interviews with industry leaders, and a behind-the-scenes look at the innovations generating excitement across the show floor.

With manufacturers preparing to showcase their latest equipment, technology companies demonstrating the next generation of connected pool solutions, and builders and designers exploring new materials and construction techniques, this year’s expo presents an opportunity to see where the industry is headed in 2027 and beyond.

Our editorial team will be meeting directly with manufacturers, suppliers, exhibitors, and industry professionals to find out what’s new, what’s gaining traction, and which emerging innovations could have the biggest impact on the way swimming pools are designed, constructed, serviced, and enjoyed.

Can’t make it to New Orleans? We’re bringing the show floor to you.

Throughout the week, Pool Magazine will be sharing daily updates across our digital publication and social media channels, offering readers a front-row seat to the conversations, product launches, demonstrations, and major announcements coming out of the expo.

And for industry professionals who want to experience the excitement firsthand, we’re making it a little easier to attend. Use Pool Magazine’s exclusive promotional code POOLMAG26 when registering to receive complimentary access to the expo floor.

A First Look at What’s Next for the Pool Industry

For pool professionals, the annual PSP Expo offers much more than an opportunity to browse the latest equipment. It’s where new business relationships begin, manufacturers introduce the products they’ll be bringing to market, and industry professionals get an early look at technologies that could reshape their businesses.

This year, Pool Magazine will be paying particularly close attention to advances in automation, connected equipment, energy-efficient pool systems, water treatment technologies, and products designed to make pool construction and maintenance more efficient.

From intelligent pumps and sophisticated control systems to robotic cleaners, new surface materials, and innovative construction solutions, we’ll be exploring what these developments mean for builders, service professionals, and the consumers they serve.

Among the destinations on our agenda is the Innovative Product Showcase, highlighting new products and technologies. We’ll also explore the show’s new First Look Pavilion, dedicated to emerging brands and startups introducing fresh ideas to the marketplace.

These exhibit areas provide an opportunity to discover companies and technologies that may not yet be household names but could become important players in the years ahead.

Our goal isn’t simply to report that a new product exists. We want to understand what makes it different, what problems it solves, and whether it represents a meaningful advancement for the professionals who will ultimately use it.

Education, Certification, and Industry Recognition Set the Stage

While the main exhibition opens Tuesday, November 17, the industry’s gathering begins several days earlier.

From Saturday, November 14, through Monday, November 16, the expo’s pre-conference educational program offers intensive training through the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), GENESIS, and other industry education providers.

For builders and designers, GENESIS will offer specialized instruction in concrete pool construction, professional drawing, and aquatic design. These courses provide opportunities for professionals to strengthen their technical knowledge while earning continuing education credits and advancing industry credentials.

Service professionals will also have opportunities to pursue certification and sharpen their understanding of pool operation, maintenance, and water chemistry.

Monday’s programming includes the GENESIS Comprehensive Aquatic Design course, which explores how water, wellness, architecture, and outdoor living can come together to create sophisticated residential environments.

The Women of Water program also returns Monday, November 16, from noon to 4 p.m., offering networking and professional development centered on communication, leadership, and relationship-building.

That evening, attention turns to some of the industry’s most accomplished builders and designers as PHTA hosts its Awards of Excellence ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m.

Recognizing outstanding craftsmanship, design, and innovation, the awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the professionals whose projects continue to raise the bar for the swimming pool industry.

It’s a fitting introduction to a week dedicated to the people, products, and ideas moving the industry forward.

Tuesday, November 17: The Show Floor Opens and the Industry Looks Ahead

Tuesday marks the official opening of the expo, with the exhibition hall welcoming attendees from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Before the doors open, however, PHTA will take center stage with a potentially significant announcement for the industry.

From 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., the association will introduce its new national consumer awareness campaign, an initiative intended to elevate public perception of swimming pools and promote the benefits of pool ownership.

For an industry that has long discussed the importance of communicating its value to consumers, the campaign represents an important development worth watching.

Once the exhibition opens, attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with equipment manufacturers, material suppliers, technology developers, and service providers from across the pool, spa, and outdoor living sectors.

Pool Magazine will be making the rounds, connecting with exhibitors, exploring new products, and capturing demonstrations and interviews throughout the day.

Tuesday also introduces an important business conversation through the PSP Expo Investor Summit, which examines investment, consolidation, and the changing ownership landscape of the pool industry.

With private equity investment, acquisitions, and succession planning becoming increasingly relevant to pool company owners, these discussions offer a window into how the industry’s business structure may evolve.

Following the day’s exhibition activities, the annual PSP Expo Welcome Party takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Generations Hall.

The event brings manufacturers, builders, service professionals, and industry leaders together for an evening of networking and conversation, often providing opportunities to build relationships that extend well beyond the trade show itself.

Wednesday, November 18: Innovation, Design, and Industry Competition Take Center Stage

Wednesday promises another full day of activity, with the Expo Hall operating from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a packed schedule of education, competitions, and networking opportunities.

The morning begins with a keynote from Four Day Weekend, the acclaimed improvisational comedy troupe, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.

Their presentation, Unlocking Collaboration Through Improv, takes a different approach to professional development, using improvisation to explore communication, creative problem-solving, teamwork, and leadership.

For pool business owners and managers navigating increasingly complex projects and customer expectations, those lessons can have practical applications.

Throughout the day, educational programming will explore subjects ranging from pool design and construction to service efficiency, business management, and retail operations.

Among the featured events is the International Hot Tub Association (IHTA) Lunch & Learn, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., which brings together spa industry professionals to discuss business development and industry challenges.

The Investor Summit also continues Wednesday, examining what potential buyers and investors look for when evaluating pool businesses.

The Million Dollar Pool Design Challenge Returns

One of Wednesday’s most anticipated attractions is the Million Dollar Pool Design Challenge, scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. on the PSP Expo Stage.

The competition brings talented designers together to showcase their creativity, technical knowledge, and ability to envision extraordinary outdoor living environments.

Five finalists will present their concepts, with a live audience vote helping determine the winner.

The challenge puts a spotlight on the artistry and technical complexity involved in designing luxury aquatic environments, where swimming pools are increasingly integrated with outdoor kitchens, fire features, architectural structures, sophisticated lighting, and complete backyard living spaces.

For builders and designers looking for inspiration, the competition offers a glimpse of emerging design trends and the creative possibilities shaping the high-end residential market.

A Pool Builders Connect reception follows the competition, giving attendees another opportunity to meet and exchange ideas.

Meanwhile, PHTA’s WAVE Young Professionals Education Session and Happy Hour, scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m., provides a gathering place for the next generation of industry leaders.

Celebrating the Industry at the Pool Nation Awards

Wednesday evening, the industry will come together for the sixth annual Pool Nation Awards, taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The awards recognize outstanding individuals, companies, and products, with winners selected through a program built around the recognition of pool professionals by their peers.

The celebration continues with an after-party at Mardi Gras World from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For an industry built as much on relationships as it is on craftsmanship and technical expertise, events like these provide an opportunity to recognize achievement while strengthening the professional community.

Thursday, November 19: Service Excellence and the Final Day of the Expo

The final day of the 2026 PSP Expo will bring another opportunity to explore exhibitors, connect with manufacturers, and catch demonstrations before the exhibition closes.

The Expo Hall will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One of Thursday’s featured attractions is the $25,000 Pool Nation World Championship, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pool Nation booth.

The competition puts pool repair technicians in the spotlight, challenging participants to demonstrate the technical skills, speed, and expertise required to excel in the field.

It’s a welcome opportunity to recognize a segment of the industry whose contributions are essential to keeping millions of swimming pools operating safely and efficiently.

The Investor Summit will also conclude Thursday with additional discussion about business ownership and the future of the pool industry.

For attendees, the final day offers a chance to revisit promising products, follow up with new contacts, and take stock of the ideas and opportunities discovered throughout the week.

For Pool Magazine, it will also be an opportunity to connect the dots between the technologies, trends, and conversations we’ve encountered on the show floor.

Education That Goes Beyond the Exhibit Hall

Beyond the major events, the 2026 PSP Expo offers an extensive educational program designed to address many of the real-world challenges facing today’s pool professionals.

The core conference, running November 17–19, covers business development, design and construction, pool service, retail, and outdoor living.

Sessions will examine subjects such as grading and site design, advanced lighting design, leak detection, improving service route efficiency, recruiting and retaining employees, and using artificial intelligence to strengthen marketing and sales.

These subjects reflect an industry in which technical knowledge alone is no longer enough. Successful businesses must also understand digital technology, workforce development, customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and an increasingly sophisticated consumer marketplace.

The Pool Nation Conference adds another layer of education, with specialized programming focused on the practical needs of pool service and repair professionals.

Whether attendees are looking to earn certifications, explore new revenue opportunities, improve their construction practices, or develop the next generation of technicians, education remains one of the central attractions of the annual expo.

Attendees can explore the complete 2026 education lineup and official show schedule to plan their experience.

Want to Attend? Pool Magazine Has Your Free Expo Pass

For professionals considering a trip to New Orleans, Pool Magazine is offering a special opportunity to attend the exhibition at no cost.

As an official digital publication partner, we’re inviting our readers and industry colleagues to join us at this year’s show using our exclusive registration code.

Use promo code POOLMAG26 to receive a FREE 2026 PSP Expo Pass.

The complimentary pass provides access to the exhibition hall, show-floor education, networking activities included with an Expo Pass, and the show’s two morning keynotes.

Additional conference courses, certification programs, and ticketed special events may require separate registration.

Visit the official PSP Expo registration page and enter POOLMAG26 when registering.

It’s an opportunity to see the industry’s newest products firsthand, discover innovative solutions, meet the manufacturers behind them, and make valuable connections with fellow professionals.

Follow Pool Magazine for Exclusive Coverage From New Orleans

With so much happening over three days, keeping up with every product introduction, educational session, and industry announcement can be a challenge.

That’s where Pool Magazine comes in.

As the show’s official digital publication partner, we’ll be covering the action throughout the week, sharing the stories, innovations, and personalities that make PSP Expo one of the industry’s most important annual events.

Readers can expect product spotlights, interviews, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes coverage from the exhibition floor.

We’ll also be sharing daily updates on Instagram and Facebook, making it easy to follow the action wherever you are.

Whether you’re attending in person, following from your office, or catching up between service calls, we’ll help you stay connected to the developments shaping the pool and spa industry.

The 2026 International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo takes place November 17–19 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, with pre-conference education beginning November 14.

New products. New technology. New ideas. And an entire industry coming together to explore what’s next.

We’ll see you in New Orleans.

The post Pool Industry Heads to New Orleans for the 2026 PSP Expo appeared first on PoolMagazine.com - Get The Latest Pool News.