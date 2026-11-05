🛒 Pontotoc, MS Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Pontotoc has a nice mix of retail roles open right now, from phones to auto parts to grocery. Good options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Blue Link Wireless (Authorized Retailer of AT&T )

Blue Link Wireless (Authorized Retailer of ) Location: Pontotoc, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$25/hour base + uncapped commission

Paid 3-week training and no wireless experience needed. You’ll help customers pick phones and plans, earn commission on your sales, and stay up to speed on the latest AT&T devices and promos.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Pontotoc, MS

Type: Part-time (may also offer full-time per description)

(may also offer full-time per description) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, and basic installs. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want steady hours with a mix of customer service and stocking.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #164

Location: 100 McCord Rd, Pontotoc, MS 38863

Type: Full-time , overnight shifts

, Pay: $14–$27/hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

You’ll keep meat and produce stocked, fresh, and food-safe in the Fresh area. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, store discounts, and access to Live Better U with tuition, books, and fees paid for certain education programs.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.