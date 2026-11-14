undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Openings Around Pontiac, MI
Healthcare hiring is steady around Pontiac, MI right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced imaging and leadership roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to quickly.
Local Travel Respiratory Therapist, RRT
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: Trinity Health Oakland, Pontiac, MI
- Type: Part-time, local travel (13-week assignment, 3x12 nights)
- Pay: About $62/hour gross
This is a high-pay, flexible mobile RT role where you float across Trinity sites on short and long assignments. Great if you want premium pay, variety in practice settings, and options to travel regionally or stay local.
Perioperative Instrument Tech
- Employer: Trinity Health
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Type: Full-time, rotating shift
Help keep the OR running smoothly by prepping rooms, handling sterile instruments, and assisting with patient transport and positioning. Good fit if you like fast-paced surgical environments and hands-on work without needing a nursing degree.
(Note: A second posting lists the same role and duties, so it’s not repeated here.)
Registered Nurse – Cath Lab
- Employer: Trinity Health Oakland
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Type: Full-time, days, call required (30-min response)
Join a state-of-the-art Cath & EP Lab with 5 advanced labs, including a hybrid OR doing TAVR, structural heart, and complex PCI/STEMI work. Ideal for RNs with critical care or Cath Lab experience who want high-acuity cardiology and cutting-edge procedures.
Caregiver Worker
- Employer: University Home Care Inc
- Location: Pontiac, MI (in-home care)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$19.00/hour
Provide in-home help with daily living, companionship, light housekeeping, and medication reminders so clients can stay independent. Flexible schedules and room to grow, and prior experience is preferred but not required.
Technologist – X-Ray (Radiologic Technologist)
- Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $28.05/hour + $10K–$15K sign-on bonus (shift-based)
Work as an X-ray tech doing diagnostic imaging, maintaining equipment, and following strict radiation safety standards. Comes with a strong benefits package, sign-on bonus, and perks like tuition reimbursement and free fitness membership.
Technologist – Computed Tomography (CT)
- Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $33.66/hour + $10K–$15K sign-on bonus (shift-based)
Operate CT scanners, manage contrast, and produce high-quality diagnostic images in a busy imaging department. Great for ARRT-registered techs (or those ready to cross-train into CT) who want strong pay and full benefits.
Children's Therapy Team Supervisor
- Employer: CNS Healthcare
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Type: Likely full-time, leadership (supervisory role)
- Pay: Starting around $59,500–$80,500 for fully licensed candidates
Lead outpatient and community-based children’s mental health teams, supervise clinicians, and help shape services for kids and families. Best for fully licensed master’s-level clinicians (LMSW, LPC, LMFT, LLP) with child mental health experience.
Nurse Assistant/Patient Experience – Medical Surgical
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Pontiac, MI – 8W Medical Surgical
- Type: Full-time, days (7:00am–7:30pm), 72 hours/2 weeks
Support nurses with daily patient care, hygiene, mobility, and rounding while also focusing on patient satisfaction. Good entry point if you have CNA training, are in nursing school, or have prior patient care experience and want hospital benefits.
Behavior Technician (ABA – In-Home)
- Employer: HR Alliance for T.R.A.C. Therapy Research Autism Center
- Location: Pontiac & broader Oakland County (plus nearby counties)
- Type: Part-time, afternoons/evenings preferred
Provide in-home ABA therapy to children and adults with autism and TBI, following treatment plans and tracking progress. Training is provided, with onboarding incentives, extra COVID pay, and shift differentials for later shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.