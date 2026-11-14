Healthcare hiring is steady around Pontiac, MI right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced imaging and leadership roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Trinity Health FirstChoice Location: Trinity Health Oakland, Pontiac, MI

Type: Part-time, local travel (13-week assignment, 3x12 nights )

(13-week assignment, ) Pay: About $62/hour gross

This is a high-pay, flexible mobile RT role where you float across Trinity sites on short and long assignments. Great if you want premium pay, variety in practice settings, and options to travel regionally or stay local.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Full-time, rotating shift

Help keep the OR running smoothly by prepping rooms, handling sterile instruments, and assisting with patient transport and positioning. Good fit if you like fast-paced surgical environments and hands-on work without needing a nursing degree.

(Note: A second posting lists the same role and duties, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: Trinity Health Oakland

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Full-time, days, call required (30-min response)

Join a state-of-the-art Cath & EP Lab with 5 advanced labs, including a hybrid OR doing TAVR, structural heart, and complex PCI/STEMI work. Ideal for RNs with critical care or Cath Lab experience who want high-acuity cardiology and cutting-edge procedures.

Employer: University Home Care Inc

Location: Pontiac, MI (in-home care)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$19.00/hour

Provide in-home help with daily living, companionship, light housekeeping, and medication reminders so clients can stay independent. Flexible schedules and room to grow, and prior experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $28.05/hour + $10K–$15K sign-on bonus (shift-based)

Work as an X-ray tech doing diagnostic imaging, maintaining equipment, and following strict radiation safety standards. Comes with a strong benefits package, sign-on bonus, and perks like tuition reimbursement and free fitness membership.

Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $33.66/hour + $10K–$15K sign-on bonus (shift-based)

Operate CT scanners, manage contrast, and produce high-quality diagnostic images in a busy imaging department. Great for ARRT-registered techs (or those ready to cross-train into CT) who want strong pay and full benefits.

Employer: CNS Healthcare

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Likely full-time, leadership (supervisory role)

Likely (supervisory role) Pay: Starting around $59,500–$80,500 for fully licensed candidates

Lead outpatient and community-based children’s mental health teams, supervise clinicians, and help shape services for kids and families. Best for fully licensed master’s-level clinicians (LMSW, LPC, LMFT, LLP) with child mental health experience.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Pontiac, MI – 8W Medical Surgical

Type: Full-time, days (7:00am–7:30pm), 72 hours/2 weeks

Support nurses with daily patient care, hygiene, mobility, and rounding while also focusing on patient satisfaction. Good entry point if you have CNA training, are in nursing school, or have prior patient care experience and want hospital benefits.

Employer: HR Alliance for T.R.A.C. Therapy Research Autism Center

Location: Pontiac & broader Oakland County (plus nearby counties)

Type: Part-time, afternoons/evenings preferred

Provide in-home ABA therapy to children and adults with autism and TBI, following treatment plans and tracking progress. Training is provided, with onboarding incentives, extra COVID pay, and shift differentials for later shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.