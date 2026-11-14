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🐱 Playful Pontiac Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Pontiac, MI? These sweet cats and kittens at Oakland Pet Adoption Center are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Merry Green
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Colors: Brown tabby with cream
- Weight: ~2 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070
- ID note from shelter: "MY ID NUMBER IS #STAFF PLEASE ENTER ANIMAL'S ID #.405005"
Merry Green is a tiny tabby boy with soft cream markings, just the right age to grow up with your family. Call the shelter for more details about his personality and care needs.
👉 Meet Merry Green and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pippin***umbilicus Blue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Colors: Brown tabby with cream
- Weight: ~2 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070
- ID note from shelter: "MY ID NUMBER IS #STAFF PLEASE ENTER ANIMAL'S ID #.405004"
Pippin is another adorable brown tabby baby, small enough to curl up in your hands. The shelter can share more about his health and if he’s part of a litter.
👉 Meet Pippin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunny Aka Esther Green/combo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Colors: Black and white
- Weight: ~2.14 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070
- ID note from shelter: "MY ID NUMBER IS #STAFF PLEASE ENTER ANIMAL'S ID #.404739"
Sunny (also called Esther) is a tiny black-and-white kitten with a bright future ahead of her. Ask the shelter how she does with other pets and kids.
👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maisey Aka Sarah Kitten Lavender
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tiger (tabby)
- Weight: ~1.62 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070
- ID note from shelter: "MY ID NUMBER IS #STAFF PLEASE ENTER ANIMAL'S ID #.404736"
Maisey (also called Sarah) is a petite brown tiger kitten, perfect for someone who wants to watch a baby grow into a loyal companion. Call to learn more about her temperament and care.
👉 Meet Maisey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Neve
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070
Neve is a sweet 1-year-old girl who came in as a shy stray with little socialization. With patience, food, treats, and kindness, she has learned that people can be trusted. She now enjoys pets and attention from those she knows and may do best in a calmer home that will give her time to settle in.
Ask the shelter how Neve does with other cats and what kind of home they recommend for her.
👉 Meet Neve and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winnie The Purr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Grey tabby
- Weight: ~2.9 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070
- ID: 405640
Winnie The Purr is a charming grey tabby kitten with a name that hints at a very cute purr. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality and whether she might fit into your home.
👉 Meet Winnie The Purr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jameson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey
- Weight: ~3.38 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070
- ID: 405639
Jameson is a slightly bigger kitten boy with a sleek grey coat. The shelter can tell you more about his energy level and whether he might enjoy a feline friend at home.
👉 Meet Jameson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pontiac, MI, please consider visiting Oakland Pet Adoption Center or giving them a call at (248) 858-1070 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.