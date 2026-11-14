Looking for a new feline friend in Pontiac, MI? These sweet cats and kittens at Oakland Pet Adoption Center are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Colors: Brown tabby with cream

with Weight: ~2 lbs

~2 lbs Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070

— ID note from shelter: "MY ID NUMBER IS #STAFF PLEASE ENTER ANIMAL'S ID #.405005"

Merry Green is a tiny tabby boy with soft cream markings, just the right age to grow up with your family. Call the shelter for more details about his personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Merry Green and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Colors: Brown tabby with cream

with Weight: ~2 lbs

~2 lbs Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070

— ID note from shelter: "MY ID NUMBER IS #STAFF PLEASE ENTER ANIMAL'S ID #.405004"

Pippin is another adorable brown tabby baby, small enough to curl up in your hands. The shelter can share more about his health and if he’s part of a litter.

👉 Meet Pippin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Colors: Black and white

Weight: ~2.14 lbs

~2.14 lbs Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070

— ID note from shelter: "MY ID NUMBER IS #STAFF PLEASE ENTER ANIMAL'S ID #.404739"

Sunny (also called Esther) is a tiny black-and-white kitten with a bright future ahead of her. Ask the shelter how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tiger (tabby)

Weight: ~1.62 lbs

~1.62 lbs Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070

— ID note from shelter: "MY ID NUMBER IS #STAFF PLEASE ENTER ANIMAL'S ID #.404736"

Maisey (also called Sarah) is a petite brown tiger kitten, perfect for someone who wants to watch a baby grow into a loyal companion. Call to learn more about her temperament and care.

👉 Meet Maisey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult (about 1 year)

Young adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070

Neve is a sweet 1-year-old girl who came in as a shy stray with little socialization. With patience, food, treats, and kindness, she has learned that people can be trusted. She now enjoys pets and attention from those she knows and may do best in a calmer home that will give her time to settle in.

Ask the shelter how Neve does with other cats and what kind of home they recommend for her.

👉 Meet Neve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey tabby

Weight: ~2.9 lbs

~2.9 lbs Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070

— ID: 405640

Winnie The Purr is a charming grey tabby kitten with a name that hints at a very cute purr. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality and whether she might fit into your home.

👉 Meet Winnie The Purr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey

Weight: ~3.38 lbs

~3.38 lbs Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center — (248) 858-1070

— ID: 405639

Jameson is a slightly bigger kitten boy with a sleek grey coat. The shelter can tell you more about his energy level and whether he might enjoy a feline friend at home.

👉 Meet Jameson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pontiac, MI, please consider visiting Oakland Pet Adoption Center or giving them a call at (248) 858-1070 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.