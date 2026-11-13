Pontiac’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital tech roles to in‑home care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Internship / Travel , 40 hrs/week , 10‑hour day shifts

Internship / , , Pay: $2,900 per week (with tax‑free stipend portion)

(with tax‑free stipend portion) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

This travel Cath Lab Technologist role offers strong weekly pay and guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts. Great fit if you’re an allied health pro who wants Cath Lab experience plus the perks of a top‑rated travel agency.

Employer: Trinity Health MI

Location: Trinity Health Oakland, Pontiac, MI

Type: Part‑time , Day shift

, Department: Nuclear Medicine

This role has day‑one benefits, DAILYPAY, and a full benefits package even as part‑time. You’ll operate Hot Lab and nuclear medicine imaging equipment, process images, and may assist with therapeutic radionuclides.

Requirements: Accredited Nuclear Medicine program or AAS, NMTCB or ARRT registration, current BLS; one year NM experience preferred.

Employer: Hoi home help agency

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Part‑time , in‑person

, in‑person Pay: $17.13 – $18.00 per hour

Help clients stay safe and comfortable at home by assisting with ADLs, transfers (including Hoyer lift use), meals, light housekeeping, and basic health observations. Good match if you have experience with seniors, disabilities, or memory care and can handle some heavy lifting.

Employer: Trinity Health MI / Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Full‑time, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Work closely with providers to room patients, take vitals, assist with exams and procedures, give meds as directed, and support care coordination. Comes with day‑one benefits, competitive pay, and growth paths in a large, mission‑driven system.

Requirements: HS diploma/GED plus MA program/externship, EMT, Paramedic, or Athletic Trainer background; valid CPR. Newer MAs with limited experience are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Pontiac are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.