🐱 Playful, Gentle & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Pontiac

Looking for a new feline friend in Pontiac, MI? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for someone to love them and bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Michigan Animal Rescue League (Pontiac, MI)

About Moira:

Moira is the calm, loving mama of the Schitt’s Creek kitty family. She’s described as laid-back, friendly, and chatty. She enjoys simple pleasures: gentle pets, tasty treats like Churu, and a cozy window seat where she can watch the world (and dogs) go by.

If you want an easygoing companion to relax with, Moira could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Moira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Michigan Animal Rescue League (Pontiac, MI)

About David:

David is one of Moira’s kittens. While his listing shares the same family description, we know he’s part of a sweet, people-friendly litter. As a young kitten, he’ll be looking for a home ready for playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love.

If you’re hoping to raise a kitten and watch him grow up by your side, David is a great choice.

👉 Meet David and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Michigan Animal Rescue League (Pontiac, MI)

About Rose:

Rose is another of Moira’s kittens, and like her family, she comes from a friendly, easy-to-please crew. As a brown tabby baby, she’ll need a home that can offer play, patience, and plenty of cuddles as she grows.

If you’d like a young cat to bond with from the start, Rose may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Primary Color: Black

Black Secondary Color: White

White Weight: ~2 lbs

~2 lbs Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center

Shelter Phone: (248) 858-1070

Shelter ID: #405561

About Whispurr:

Whispurr is a tiny black-and-white kitten with a very affordable adoption fee. At just around 8 weeks old, she’s still a baby and will need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and training.

For more information, the shelter asks that you call them directly and reference her ID number.

👉 Meet Whispurr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pontiac area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Michigan Animal Rescue League and Oakland Pet Adoption Center to meet these wonderful kitties in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.