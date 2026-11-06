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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Pontiac
Looking for a new feline friend in Pontiac, MI? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for someone to love them and bring them home.
Moira
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Michigan Animal Rescue League (Pontiac, MI)
About Moira:
Moira is the calm, loving mama of the Schitt’s Creek kitty family. She’s described as laid-back, friendly, and chatty. She enjoys simple pleasures: gentle pets, tasty treats like Churu, and a cozy window seat where she can watch the world (and dogs) go by.
If you want an easygoing companion to relax with, Moira could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Moira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
David
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Michigan Animal Rescue League (Pontiac, MI)
About David:
David is one of Moira’s kittens. While his listing shares the same family description, we know he’s part of a sweet, people-friendly litter. As a young kitten, he’ll be looking for a home ready for playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love.
If you’re hoping to raise a kitten and watch him grow up by your side, David is a great choice.
👉 Meet David and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Michigan Animal Rescue League (Pontiac, MI)
About Rose:
Rose is another of Moira’s kittens, and like her family, she comes from a friendly, easy-to-please crew. As a brown tabby baby, she’ll need a home that can offer play, patience, and plenty of cuddles as she grows.
If you’d like a young cat to bond with from the start, Rose may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Whispurr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Primary Color: Black
- Secondary Color: White
- Weight: ~2 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Oakland Pet Adoption Center
- Shelter Phone: (248) 858-1070
- Shelter ID: #405561
About Whispurr:
Whispurr is a tiny black-and-white kitten with a very affordable adoption fee. At just around 8 weeks old, she’s still a baby and will need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and training.
For more information, the shelter asks that you call them directly and reference her ID number.
👉 Meet Whispurr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pontiac area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Michigan Animal Rescue League and Oakland Pet Adoption Center to meet these wonderful kitties in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.