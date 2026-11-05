🍽️ Multiple Pontiac Food & Hospitality Jobs With Benefits

Pontiac’s food scene is busy, and local employers are hiring steady help to keep things running. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality Location: Pontiac, MI (Auburn Hills Marriott Pontiac at Centerpoint)

(Auburn Hills Marriott Pontiac at Centerpoint) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dining team at a newly renovated hotel with a brand-new restaurant, Woodward’s. You’ll supervise staff, handle scheduling and cash, support promos to boost sales, and keep guests happy. Full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), disability, life insurance, and Daily Pay after a waiting period.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Pontiac, MI (McLaren Oakland Hospital)

(McLaren Oakland Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,875 – $63,250 per year

Run day-to-day operations for the hospital café, including food quality, customer service, cash handling, POS systems, and merchandising. You’ll lead and coach a frontline team and work with vendors, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and career growth/tuition help.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Part-time , rotating shifts

, rotating shifts Salary: Starting at $17.59/hour, higher with experience

Prepare meals for patients, staff, visitors, and catered events in a hospital setting. You’ll work from production sheets, cook a variety of foods, help with tray line, and keep a clean, safe kitchen. Part-time roles include Day One benefits, DailyPay, medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, life insurance, retirement with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good food jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.