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🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Around Pontiac, MI
Pontiac has a steady flow of building and grounds roles right now, especially in hospitals and local churches. Good mix of hands-on work, steady hours, and chances to grow your skills.
Environmental Svcs Tech II – Trinity Health Oakland (Part-Time)
- Employer: Trinity Health
- Location: Pontiac, MI (hospital setting)
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm (weekend only if a holiday falls on Sat/Sun)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the hospital clean and safe with a focus on floor care and sanitation. Great if you have at least 1 year of environmental services or similar healthcare cleaning experience, can lift up to 55 lbs, and like working on a team in a patient-care environment.
Maintenance Mechanic – McLaren Health Care
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Type: Full-time, 3:00pm–11:30pm, 80 hours per pay period, weekends required
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role doing repairs and preventive maintenance on hospital buildings, machinery, plumbing, electrical, beds, stretchers, and more. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, 3+ years’ maintenance experience, and a valid Michigan driver’s license.
Boiler Operator – McLaren Health Care
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:30pm, 80 hours per pay period, weekends required
- Salary: Not listed
Run and maintain gas-fired boilers, chilled water plant, and building support systems using a computerized energy management system. You’ll need a high school diploma, post-high school training, 4 years’ related experience, a high-pressure boiler operator license, and a valid driver’s license.
Facilities and Grounds Maintenance Technician – St. Damien of Molokai Parish
- Employer: Archdiocese of Detroit – St. Damien of Molokai Parish
- Location: Pontiac, MI (two worship sites)
- Type: Part-time, about 19 hours per week, flexible schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Blend of building maintenance, custodial work, and groundskeeping (mowing, trimming, snow removal, event setup). Ideal if you’re dependable, can lift up to 50 lbs, have basic plumbing/electrical/carpentry skills, a valid driver’s license, and are comfortable working in a Catholic parish setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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