🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Around Pontiac, MI

Pontiac has a steady flow of building and grounds roles right now, especially in hospitals and local churches. Good mix of hands-on work, steady hours, and chances to grow your skills.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Pontiac, MI (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm (weekend only if a holiday falls on Sat/Sun)

, Monday–Friday, (weekend only if a holiday falls on Sat/Sun) Salary: Not listed

Keep the hospital clean and safe with a focus on floor care and sanitation. Great if you have at least 1 year of environmental services or similar healthcare cleaning experience, can lift up to 55 lbs, and like working on a team in a patient-care environment.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Full-time , 3:00pm–11:30pm , 80 hours per pay period , weekends required

, , , weekends required Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing repairs and preventive maintenance on hospital buildings, machinery, plumbing, electrical, beds, stretchers, and more. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, 3+ years’ maintenance experience, and a valid Michigan driver’s license.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Pontiac, MI

Type: Full-time , 7:00am–3:30pm , 80 hours per pay period , weekends required

, , , weekends required Salary: Not listed

Run and maintain gas-fired boilers, chilled water plant, and building support systems using a computerized energy management system. You’ll need a high school diploma, post-high school training, 4 years’ related experience, a high-pressure boiler operator license, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Archdiocese of Detroit – St. Damien of Molokai Parish

Location: Pontiac, MI (two worship sites)

(two worship sites) Type: Part-time , about 19 hours per week , flexible schedule

, about , flexible schedule Salary: Not listed

Blend of building maintenance, custodial work, and groundskeeping (mowing, trimming, snow removal, event setup). Ideal if you’re dependable, can lift up to 50 lbs, have basic plumbing/electrical/carpentry skills, a valid driver’s license, and are comfortable working in a Catholic parish setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.