🚔 Multiple Security Openings in Pontiac, MI from $18.50/hr

Security work is busy right now in Pontiac, especially around tech sites and big events. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping things safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.68/hour

Overnight access-control role at a tech/media/telecom site. You’ll manage entry points, check credentials, patrol lobbies and parking areas, and respond calmly to incidents while keeping a friendly, professional presence.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.68/hour

Steady afternoon/evening schedule (about 2 PM–10 PM) handling visitor badges, access logs, and patrols at a tech/media/telecom location. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and access to health and retirement benefits.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Pontiac / Southeast Michigan

Pontiac / Southeast Michigan Type: Event-based (part-time/seasonal)

Pay: $18.50/hour

Great if you like concerts, games, and big crowds. You’ll help with crowd control, guest safety, and foot patrol at events across metro Detroit, mostly evenings and weekends.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.