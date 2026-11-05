🚧 Nov 7 parking plan for football game & vendor fair

🚧 Parking plan for Nov 7 football game & vendor fair

On Saturday, November 7, two big events are happening at the same time in Pontiac:

Pontiac Township High School Football Playoff Game – 1:00 PM

Holiday Vendor Fair – 11:00 AM–4:00 PM

Parking will be tight, so please follow these directions:

Holiday Vendor Fair parking

Guests: Park in the lot in front of the Recreation Center .

Park in the lot . Vendors & overflow: Park in the north parking lot at Pontiac Junior High School, 600 N. Morrow St.

PTHS Football Game parking

Primary: Lots closest to the high school and in front of the outdoor pickleball courts by the Recreation Center.

Lots and by the Recreation Center. Overflow: Lot near the baseball fields across N. Elm Street Lot next to the Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County, 1303 E. Indiana Avenue



Signs will be posted at each lot to help direct you.