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🚧 Nov 7 parking plan for football game & vendor fair
4 days ago
🚧 Parking plan for Nov 7 football game & vendor fair
On Saturday, November 7, two big events are happening at the same time in Pontiac:
- Pontiac Township High School Football Playoff Game – 1:00 PM
- Holiday Vendor Fair – 11:00 AM–4:00 PM
Parking will be tight, so please follow these directions:
Holiday Vendor Fair parking
- Guests: Park in the lot in front of the Recreation Center.
- Vendors & overflow: Park in the north parking lot at Pontiac Junior High School, 600 N. Morrow St.
PTHS Football Game parking
- Primary: Lots closest to the high school and in front of the outdoor pickleball courts by the Recreation Center.
- Overflow:
- Lot near the baseball fields across N. Elm Street
- Lot next to the Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County, 1303 E. Indiana Avenue
Signs will be posted at each lot to help direct you.
More Info: Parks & Rec Parking Update for Saturday, November ...
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