🏭 Multiple Pontiac, IL Manufacturing Roles With Strong Pay

Pontiac’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around fuel systems and quality. If you’ve got hands-on plant or engineering experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: DSM-H Consulting

DSM-H Consulting Location: Pontiac, IL

Pontiac, IL Type: Contract

Focus: Shop-floor troubleshooting, assembly documentation, test benches, and equipment for fuel injectors/fuel systems

You’ll be the go-to person on the line for fixing assembly issues, improving processes, and handling APQP (Process Flows, Control Plans, PFMEA). Great fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing/assembly engineering and like being on the floor solving real-time problems.

Employer: Cullerton Group

Cullerton Group Location: Pontiac, IL

Pontiac, IL Type: 12-month contract, 100% onsite, M–F first shift (7:00–3:30, flexible)

Pay: Up to $61/hr + full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, holiday pay)

High-impact role supporting production, assembly, testing, cost, quality, and safety for fuel injector manufacturing. You’ll troubleshoot equipment, improve assembly/test processes, dig into first-pass test failures, and own APQP documentation. Requires Bachelor’s in Engineering and 5+ years relevant experience; internships can count.

Employer: L&T Technology Services

Location: Pontiac, IL

Pontiac, IL Type: Full-time

This role leads manufacturing quality operations, from setting inspection standards to running root cause analysis and driving continuous improvement. You’ll work across engineering and production, use tools like FMEA, and guide teams on quality best practices. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Engineering (or related) and 5+ years in quality or manufacturing.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shift, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.