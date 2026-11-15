These Ponderay kitties are hoping for a cozy, loving home. All are waiting at Better Together Animal Alliance and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 14 years (senior)

14 years (senior) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: Better Together Animal Alliance

Phone: (208) 265-7297 ext.100

Personality & home needs:

Friendly, outgoing, independent, and easygoing

Good with people of all ages

Has lived with another cat; slow, proper introductions recommended

recommended Has experience as both an indoor and outdoor cat

Junior is a sweet senior gentleman looking for his next chapter with a calm, relaxed household that appreciates an older cat.

👉 Meet Junior and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Penny

Penny Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 14 years (senior)

14 years (senior) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: Better Together Animal Alliance

Phone: (208) 265-7297 ext.100

Personality & home needs:

Sweet, friendly, independent, and active

Loves snuggling with her favorite humans

Likes other cats, but does not like dogs

Very well-behaved and clean

Prefers a quiet, peaceful home

Enjoys being both indoors and outside , with access to both

, with access to both Microchipped, spayed, and vaccinated

Penny would be a wonderful match for a calm home, especially one without dogs, where she can enjoy both cuddle time and quiet time.

👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Better Together Animal Alliance

Phone: (208) 265-7297 ext.100

Gram is a young black kitten looking for a family to help her grow up safe and loved. Please contact the shelter for the most current details about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Gram and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ponderay, ID, consider visiting Better Together Animal Alliance to meet these wonderful cats in person or give them a call at (208) 265-7297 ext.100 to ask about adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.