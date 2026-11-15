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🐱 Gentle Senior & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Ponderay
These Ponderay kitties are hoping for a cozy, loving home. All are waiting at Better Together Animal Alliance and are ready to meet you.
Junior
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 14 years (senior)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter: Better Together Animal Alliance
- Phone: (208) 265-7297 ext.100
Personality & home needs:
- Friendly, outgoing, independent, and easygoing
- Good with people of all ages
- Has lived with another cat; slow, proper introductions recommended
- Has experience as both an indoor and outdoor cat
Junior is a sweet senior gentleman looking for his next chapter with a calm, relaxed household that appreciates an older cat.
👉 Meet Junior and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penelope
- Nickname: Penny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 14 years (senior)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter: Better Together Animal Alliance
- Phone: (208) 265-7297 ext.100
Personality & home needs:
- Sweet, friendly, independent, and active
- Loves snuggling with her favorite humans
- Likes other cats, but does not like dogs
- Very well-behaved and clean
- Prefers a quiet, peaceful home
- Enjoys being both indoors and outside, with access to both
- Microchipped, spayed, and vaccinated
Penny would be a wonderful match for a calm home, especially one without dogs, where she can enjoy both cuddle time and quiet time.
👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gram
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Better Together Animal Alliance
- Phone: (208) 265-7297 ext.100
Gram is a young black kitten looking for a family to help her grow up safe and loved. Please contact the shelter for the most current details about her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Gram and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ponderay, ID, consider visiting Better Together Animal Alliance to meet these wonderful cats in person or give them a call at (208) 265-7297 ext.100 to ask about adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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