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📅 Meet YA novelist Laila Florane at Ponchatoula Library

8 days ago
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📅 Meet YA Novelist Laila Florane at Ponchatoula Library

Local Young Adult fiction author Laila Florane is visiting the Ponchatoula Branch Library for an in-person author talk.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 6:00–7:00 PM (Central Time)
Where: Children's Room, Ponchatoula Branch Library
Audience: Adults / All ages welcome

Florane’s books weave the streets and places of Ponchatoula into YA stories. At this event, you can:

  • Hear about her writing journey and inspirations
  • Learn how she turns familiar places into compelling fiction
  • Ask questions about writing and publishing
  • Purchase a signed copy of her latest book, “Saints, Shadows, and Strawberries”

If you enjoy YA fiction, are an aspiring writer, or just want to support local talent, bring a friend and your questions for a relaxed evening with a hometown author.

More Info: Author Talk: Laila Florane Young Adult Fiction Nov...

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