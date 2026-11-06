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📅 Meet YA novelist Laila Florane at Ponchatoula Library
📅 Meet YA Novelist Laila Florane at Ponchatoula Library
Local Young Adult fiction author Laila Florane is visiting the Ponchatoula Branch Library for an in-person author talk.
When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 6:00–7:00 PM (Central Time)
Where: Children's Room, Ponchatoula Branch Library
Audience: Adults / All ages welcome
Florane’s books weave the streets and places of Ponchatoula into YA stories. At this event, you can:
- Hear about her writing journey and inspirations
- Learn how she turns familiar places into compelling fiction
- Ask questions about writing and publishing
- Purchase a signed copy of her latest book, “Saints, Shadows, and Strawberries”
If you enjoy YA fiction, are an aspiring writer, or just want to support local talent, bring a friend and your questions for a relaxed evening with a hometown author.
More Info: Author Talk: Laila Florane Young Adult Fiction Nov...
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