📅 Meet YA Novelist Laila Florane at Ponchatoula Library

Local Young Adult fiction author Laila Florane is visiting the Ponchatoula Branch Library for an in-person author talk.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 6:00–7:00 PM (Central Time)

Where: Children's Room, Ponchatoula Branch Library

Audience: Adults / All ages welcome

Florane’s books weave the streets and places of Ponchatoula into YA stories. At this event, you can:

Hear about her writing journey and inspirations

Learn how she turns familiar places into compelling fiction

Ask questions about writing and publishing

Purchase a signed copy of her latest book, “Saints, Shadows, and Strawberries”

If you enjoy YA fiction, are an aspiring writer, or just want to support local talent, bring a friend and your questions for a relaxed evening with a hometown author.