🛒 Ponchatoula Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Part‑Time Openings

Ponchatoula has some solid part‑time retail roles right now, good for flexible schedules and extra income. All three of these are customer‑facing jobs with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4129

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1331 HWY 51, Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Type: Part‑time (mid‑shift, closing)

(mid‑shift, closing) Pay: $14 – $27/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Help customers have a smooth visit by keeping carts clean, organized, and ready to go, working mostly outside in all kinds of weather. Walmart offers strong benefits even for part‑timers, including health coverage options, 401(k), discounts, paid time off, and tuition‑paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Type: Part‑time

Pay: $12.50/hour base, with uncapped commission (top 25% earn $20+/hour total)

Be the go‑to wireless expert in a busy retail setting, helping shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories while earning commission on your sales. This is a good fit if you like talking to people, enjoy tech, and want a path to higher earnings and advancement.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Ponchatoula, LA

Type: Part‑time (up to 29 hours/week )

(up to ) Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated to close 01/03/2027

Work the sales floor and register, restock shelves, and support photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy for extra experience. This role offers a clear pay range and access to dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits for eligible part‑time staff.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply while the posting is still live. Even a quick, same‑day application can put you ahead of the crowd.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.