Ponca City has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-box stores to financial services. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #823

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1101 E Prospect Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Pick and pack online grocery and general merchandise orders, make smart substitutions, and keep customers happy at pickup. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package for eligible staff, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time and full-time associates.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store brands)

(Check / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store brands) Location: Ponca City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a small financial services store, coach staff, and handle day-to-day operations while delivering strong customer service and following regulations. Good fit if you have 1+ year of sales, customer service, or cash-handling, can travel between stores in the district, and want a role with more responsibility.

Employer: Staples

Location: Ponca City, OK

Type: Full-time (flexible hours; some stores may offer part-time)

(flexible hours; some stores may offer part-time) Pay: Compensation based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Help customers with Amazon and other returns, pack and ship items with UPS and other carriers, and keep the shipping area running smoothly. Offers weekly pay, PTO, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for eligible staff, plus on-the-job training and a team-focused retail environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby, and new roles pop up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.