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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Ponca City
Ponca City has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at Northern Oklahoma Humane Society. All of these kitties are already spayed/neutered and litter box trained, so they’re ready to settle in with you.
Natalie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (long-haired dilute tortie)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
Phone: (580) 767-8877
Natalie is a long-haired gray dilute tortie kitten with lots of spirit and classic “tortitude.” She’s spayed and litter box trained, curious, sometimes sociable, and can be very sweet. She will need a bit of extra grooming to keep her fluffy coat looking great.
👉 Meet Natalie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jenny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue tabby
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
Phone: (580) 767-8877
Jenny is a gray tabby kitten with a big personality. She’s spayed, litter box trained, and loves people. Her outgoing, friendly nature comes with fun bursts of energy and a playful, mischievous side.
👉 Meet Jenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
Phone: (580) 767-8877
Harry is a sleek black tuxedo kitten, full of adventure and high energy. He is litter box trained and very outgoing and friendly. Harry is bonded with his brother Ron, and the shelter says a home for both boys together would be ideal.
👉 Meet Harry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
Phone: (580) 767-8877
Ron is another sleek black tuxedo kitten with lots of spark. He’s litter box trained, social with people, and loves to “knead dough” when he’s cozy. Like Harry, he has high energy and zoomies to spare. Ron is bonded with Harry, so they’re looking for a home together if possible.
👉 Meet Ron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lady Gaga
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/ivory calico
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
Phone: (580) 767-8877
Lady Gaga is a stunning long-haired calico with a gentle heart. She’s spayed and litter box trained. She may be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s affectionate and loves to knead when she’s happy. Her beautiful coat will need regular brushing.
👉 Meet Lady Gaga and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ponca City, OK, consider visiting Northern Oklahoma Humane Society or giving them a call at (580) 767-8877 to meet these wonderful cats and see who might be the right fit for your home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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