Looking for a dog in Ponca City, OK? These adoptable pups at Northern Oklahoma Humane Society are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: Friendly, loyal, playful, adventurous

Friendly, loyal, playful, adventurous Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

Phone: (580) 767-8877

Sirius is ready to be your new best friend. He has a good temperament and loves sharing his days with people who enjoy an active, loyal companion. If you’re looking for a fun buddy to join you on walks and adventures, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Sirius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Affectionate, gentle, high energy, adventurous

Affectionate, gentle, high energy, adventurous Adoption Fee: $180

Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

Phone: (580) 767-8877

Cedric is a medium-sized pup with lots of energy and love to give. He’s affectionate and gentle with people, but he’ll do best in an active home that can keep up with his playful, adventurous spirit.

👉 Meet Cedric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Personality: Affectionate, gentle, high energy, friendly, playful, a bit mischievous

Affectionate, gentle, high energy, friendly, playful, a bit mischievous Adoption Fee: $180

Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

Phone: (580) 767-8877

Dobby is a small black pup with a sleek coat and a big personality. He’s still very young, so his new family will get to help him grow and learn. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Dobby could be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Dobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Personality: Loves toys, loves zoomies, sweet and gentle once he warms up, goofy charm

Loves toys, loves zoomies, sweet and gentle once he warms up, goofy charm Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

Phone: (580) 767-8877

Elvis Presley has been waiting for his perfect family. He loves playing with toys and getting the zoomies, and staff say he’s a heart-stealer once he feels safe. He’ll do best with a calm, patient home that will give him time to blossom.

👉 Meet Elvis Presley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Personality: Energetic, playful, shy at first

Energetic, playful, shy at first Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

Phone: (580) 767-8877

Tom Petty is a handsome shepherd mix with lots of heart. He’s energetic and playful, but a bit shy, so he may need a little time to warm up. Once he trusts you, he’s ready for fun and adventure.

👉 Meet Tom Petty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ponca City, consider stopping by Northern Oklahoma Humane Society or giving them a call at (580) 767-8877 to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.