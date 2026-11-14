undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ponca City
Looking for a dog in Ponca City, OK? These adoptable pups at Northern Oklahoma Humane Society are hoping to meet their new families soon.
Sirius
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Friendly, loyal, playful, adventurous
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
- Phone: (580) 767-8877
Sirius is ready to be your new best friend. He has a good temperament and loves sharing his days with people who enjoy an active, loyal companion. If you’re looking for a fun buddy to join you on walks and adventures, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Sirius and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cedric
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Affectionate, gentle, high energy, adventurous
- Adoption Fee: $180
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
- Phone: (580) 767-8877
Cedric is a medium-sized pup with lots of energy and love to give. He’s affectionate and gentle with people, but he’ll do best in an active home that can keep up with his playful, adventurous spirit.
👉 Meet Cedric and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dobby
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Personality: Affectionate, gentle, high energy, friendly, playful, a bit mischievous
- Adoption Fee: $180
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
- Phone: (580) 767-8877
Dobby is a small black pup with a sleek coat and a big personality. He’s still very young, so his new family will get to help him grow and learn. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Dobby could be the perfect fit.
👉 Meet Dobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elvis Presley
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Personality: Loves toys, loves zoomies, sweet and gentle once he warms up, goofy charm
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
- Phone: (580) 767-8877
Elvis Presley has been waiting for his perfect family. He loves playing with toys and getting the zoomies, and staff say he’s a heart-stealer once he feels safe. He’ll do best with a calm, patient home that will give him time to blossom.
👉 Meet Elvis Presley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tom Petty
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Personality: Energetic, playful, shy at first
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Northern Oklahoma Humane Society
- Phone: (580) 767-8877
Tom Petty is a handsome shepherd mix with lots of heart. He’s energetic and playful, but a bit shy, so he may need a little time to warm up. Once he trusts you, he’s ready for fun and adventure.
👉 Meet Tom Petty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ponca City, consider stopping by Northern Oklahoma Humane Society or giving them a call at (580) 767-8877 to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.