🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Ponca City, OK

Ponca City has a nice mix of part-time retail roles right now, from big-box stores to a local wireless shop. Good options if you want flexible hours and steady customer interaction.

Employer: Head Start Telecom (Dart Phone)

Head Start Telecom (Dart Phone) Location: Ponca City, OK

Salary: $11.00/hour

Type: Part-time (under 36 hours/week)

Help customers enroll in the Lifeline program, sell phone upgrades, and do basic troubleshooting. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service, like tech, and want daytime hours (Mon–Fri, 10am–5pm).

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Ponca City, OK

Salary: Not listed (part-time, competitive pay)

Not listed (part-time, competitive pay) Type: Part-time

Front-line customer role helping shoppers find what they need in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Comes with flexible schedules, health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Ponca City, OK

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Type: Part-time, temporary

Work the front registers, keep shelves stocked, and help customers with everyday items and photo services. Solid hourly pay, employee discount, 401(k), and flexible hours, ideal if you want short-term work with a well-known pharmacy chain.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good part-time spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.