🏭 Several Manufacturing & Safety Roles Hiring Now in Ponca City

Ponca City’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got manufacturing or safety experience, there are a couple of strong full-time options worth a look.

Employer: Air Systems Components (ASC), a segment of Air Distribution Technologies, Inc.

Air Systems Components (ASC), a segment of Location: Ponca City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy facility that makes grilles, registers, and diffusers for commercial buildings. You’ll work on sheet metal fabrication, welding, powder coating, and assembly, leading continuous improvement, Lean/Six Sigma projects, and new product launches. Great fit if you have a BS in Engineering and 3+ years in manufacturing engineering with CAD and ERP experience.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a growing industrial manufacturer)

(recruiting for a growing industrial manufacturer) Location: Onsite in Ponca City, OK

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Salary: $60,000–$85,000 + bonus eligibility

Relocation: Assistance available

Hands-on safety role in a large manufacturing facility, not just paperwork. You’ll run inspections, audits, incident investigations, and safety training, with exposure to welding, cranes, forklifts, heavy equipment, and industrial hygiene issues. Ideal if you have 3+ years HSE/EHS experience in manufacturing or heavy industry and want room to grow your safety career.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.