🏥 Ponca City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Ponca City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital front desks to therapy in skilled nursing. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health Location: Ponca City, OK (Ponca City Hospital)

Ponca City, OK (Ponca City Hospital) Type: Part-time , variable night shift

, variable night shift Salary: Not listed

Front-line hospital role helping patients with registration, insurance, and billing questions. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in patient access, billing, or insurance and want strong benefits like front-loaded PTO, medical, education help, and 24/7 mental health support.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Cardiovascular Physicians (ICP)

INTEGRIS Health Cardiovascular Physicians (ICP) Location: Ponca City, OK (Ponca City Hospital cardiology clinic)

Ponca City, OK (Ponca City Hospital cardiology clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Initial salary guarantee (exact amount not listed)

Cardiologist role in a local clinic backed by Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit system. Comes with sign-on bonus, relocation allowance, CME, malpractice with tail, 401(k)/403(b) + 457(b), and visa sponsorship, plus system-wide EPIC.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Location: Ponca City, OK (Skilled Nursing Facilities)

Ponca City, OK (Skilled Nursing Facilities) Type: Part-time , 3–5 days/week , ~ 20–25 hours/week

, , ~ Salary: $48–$55/hour (based on experience and interview)

Hands-on PT role in skilled nursing, open to new grads with a strong mentorship program. Part-time staff still get PTO, 401(k), 100% company-paid CEUs, and support for licensure.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Medical Group Ponca City Pediatrics

Location: Ponca City, OK

Ponca City, OK Type: Full-time , daytime

, daytime Salary: Not listed

Clinic front-desk and phones role handling check-in/out, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Great entry point into healthcare with just 6 months of customer service required.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Location: Ponca City, OK (Skilled Nursing Facility)

Ponca City, OK (Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Part-time , 3–5 days/week , ~ 20–25 hours/week

, , ~ Salary: $37–$42/hour (based on experience and interview)

PTA role providing direct care under a PT in a skilled nursing setting, also new-grad friendly with mentorship. Part-time benefits include PTO, 401(k), and 100% company-paid CEUs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on schedule and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.