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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Pompano Beach Today
There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors in and around Pompano Beach. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.
Free Cats – Friendly, Fixed Males
Two male cats are looking for a good home. They are described as friendly and fixed, so they should already be neutered and social.
- Location: Highlands, Pompano Beach, FL
- Category: Pet supplies / pets
- Notes: Ideal for someone ready to adopt and provide a stable home.
Aqua Crest F27 Replacement Water Filters (3-Pack)
Pack of three Aqua Crest F27 replacement water filters. These are listed as compatible with Samsung HAF-CIN/EXP, DA29-00020B-1, RF28HMEDBSR, RF263BEAESR, RF4287HARS.
- Location: Hammond Heights, Margate, FL
- Category: Appliances / water filters
- Details: Check your fridge model to be sure these filters fit before picking up.
Tube for Boat Tubing
A boat tubing tube that the owner says cost a few hundred dollars and was used maybe three times. They are cleaning out the garage and want it gone.
- Location: Lighthouse Point, Lighthouse Point, FL
- Category: Sports & outdoors / boating
- Condition: Lightly used, based on the owner’s note
- Pickup: Must be able to pick up in Lighthouse Point; message the poster if interested.
Lefty Golf Club Set with Travel Bag
A left-handed golf club set that comes with a travel bag. The owner is cleaning out their house and offering the full set for free.
- Location: Lighthouse Point, Lighthouse Point, FL
- Category: Sports & outdoors / golf
- Details: Lefty set only; includes travel bag
- Pickup: First come, first served; you must be able to pick up in Lighthouse Point and message the poster.
Free items in and around Pompano Beach tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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