There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors in and around Pompano Beach. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Two male cats are looking for a good home. They are described as friendly and fixed, so they should already be neutered and social.

Location: Highlands, Pompano Beach, FL

Highlands, Pompano Beach, FL Category: Pet supplies / pets

Pet supplies / pets Notes: Ideal for someone ready to adopt and provide a stable home.

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Pack of three Aqua Crest F27 replacement water filters. These are listed as compatible with Samsung HAF-CIN/EXP, DA29-00020B-1, RF28HMEDBSR, RF263BEAESR, RF4287HARS.

Location: Hammond Heights, Margate, FL

Hammond Heights, Margate, FL Category: Appliances / water filters

Appliances / water filters Details: Check your fridge model to be sure these filters fit before picking up.

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A boat tubing tube that the owner says cost a few hundred dollars and was used maybe three times. They are cleaning out the garage and want it gone.

Location: Lighthouse Point, Lighthouse Point, FL

Lighthouse Point, Lighthouse Point, FL Category: Sports & outdoors / boating

Sports & outdoors / boating Condition: Lightly used, based on the owner’s note

Lightly used, based on the owner’s note Pickup: Must be able to pick up in Lighthouse Point; message the poster if interested.

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A left-handed golf club set that comes with a travel bag. The owner is cleaning out their house and offering the full set for free.

Location: Lighthouse Point, Lighthouse Point, FL

Lighthouse Point, Lighthouse Point, FL Category: Sports & outdoors / golf

Sports & outdoors / golf Details: Lefty set only; includes travel bag

Lefty set only; includes travel bag Pickup: First come, first served; you must be able to pick up in Lighthouse Point and message the poster.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in and around Pompano Beach tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.