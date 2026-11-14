Pompano Beach has some solid front-line roles right now, from fashion-forward retail to steady part-time shifts. Good mix of flexible hours and long-term growth.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay + variable compensation (range not listed)

Help people find glasses they love while working for a fast-growing, mission-driven brand. Full-time staff get strong benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and free eyewear.

Employer: CDS (Club Demonstration Services) / Advantage Solutions

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Type: Part-time (2–3 shifts/week, weekends included)

(2–3 shifts/week, weekends included) Pay: $17.00/hour

Lead in-store demo events at Costco—help run openings/closings, keep things safe and clean, and engage shoppers with samples. Good fit if you like talking to people, want flexible hours, and like the idea of benefits and growth even in a part-time role.

Employer: Nice Dry Cleaners

Location: Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Afternoon, closing, and Saturday shifts helping customers with drop-offs and pickups at a premium dry cleaner. Great if you have prior customer service experience, want steady hours, and like detailed, hands-on work with room for raises and advancement.

Employer: Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role supporting customers, sales reps, and production—answering calls, entering orders, and tracking shipments. Best for someone with 3–5 years of customer service experience, strong computer skills, and who meets US Person (ITAR) requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.