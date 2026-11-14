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🛒 Pompano Beach Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Pompano Beach has some solid front-line roles right now, from fashion-forward retail to steady part-time shifts. Good mix of flexible hours and long-term growth.
Sales Advisor - Coconut Creek Promenade
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base pay + variable compensation (range not listed)
Help people find glasses they love while working for a fast-growing, mission-driven brand. Full-time staff get strong benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and free eyewear.
Part Time Shift Coordinator in Costco
- Employer: CDS (Club Demonstration Services) / Advantage Solutions
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time (2–3 shifts/week, weekends included)
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Lead in-store demo events at Costco—help run openings/closings, keep things safe and clean, and engage shoppers with samples. Good fit if you like talking to people, want flexible hours, and like the idea of benefits and growth even in a part-time role.
Dry Cleaning Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Nice Dry Cleaners
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL 33069
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
Afternoon, closing, and Saturday shifts helping customers with drop-offs and pickups at a premium dry cleaner. Great if you have prior customer service experience, want steady hours, and like detailed, hands-on work with room for raises and advancement.
Customer Service Rep 1
- Employer: Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role supporting customers, sales reps, and production—answering calls, entering orders, and tracking shipments. Best for someone with 3–5 years of customer service experience, strong computer skills, and who meets US Person (ITAR) requirements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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