Pompano Beach has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone. Here are a few admin roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Not listed (non-medical home care agency)

Not listed (non-medical home care agency) Location: Pompano Beach, FL (in-office)

Salary: From $25.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time

You’ll manage caregiver schedules, match caregivers with clients, handle call-outs, and be a key contact for families and staff. Great fit if you have 2+ years in scheduling, staffing, or customer service, like fast-paced work, and enjoy solving problems on the fly.

Employer: State Farm – Consuelo Miller, Agent

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Benefits: Bonus potential, health insurance, PTO, training, advancement

Front desk role at a local State Farm office where you’ll greet customers, answer phones, schedule appointments, and help with basic sales conversations. Good for someone with reception or customer service experience who wants room to grow in insurance.

Employer: ChiroCare, Inc. / Chiropractic Center of Pompano LLC

Location: Pompano Beach, FL clinic

Salary: $20–$23/hour

Type: Full-time

Busy chiropractic office front desk role where you’ll greet patients, manage check-in/out, answer phones, schedule visits, verify insurance, and take payments. Perfect if you’re fluent in English and Spanish, like working with people, and can stay calm when the waiting room is full.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.