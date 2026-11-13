Pompano Beach is busy right now with cleaning and building upkeep work. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Home Sweet Cleaner

Home Sweet Cleaner Location: Pompano Beach, FL (work is on the road around Broward)

(work is around Broward) Type: Contract

Pay: From $23.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, referral program

This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of pro cleaning (deep cleans, construction, or Airbnb) and your own car and driver’s license. You’ll handle deep, general, quick, construction, and Airbnb cleanings with a flexible schedule and pay based on completed jobs. To apply, you must fill out their online form (EN/ES) at Home Sweet Cleaner before your resume is considered.

Employer: Associa

Associa Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly, this role is in a luxury high-rise condo. You’ll do routine and preventive maintenance on common areas and building systems (basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting, drywall, doors/locks), respond to work orders, and support resident events. Prior maintenance experience in condos, apartments, hotels, or similar settings is preferred, and HVAC/pool certifications are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.