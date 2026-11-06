🐱 Playful Coral Springs Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

Looking for a new feline friend in Coral Springs, FL? These young cats are waiting at Happy Whiskers Animal Coalition for someone to love them and take them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Location: Happy Whiskers Animal Coalition, Coral Springs, FL

Shamrock Shake is a bright orange baby boy with classic kitten energy and charm. If you love orange tabbies, this little guy could be the perfect match for your home.

For details on vaccines, neuter status, and adoption fee, please contact Happy Whiskers Animal Coalition at the number listed on his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Shamrock Shake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Location: Happy Whiskers Animal Coalition, Coral Springs, FL

McRib is a sweet brown tabby and white kitten with a soft, classic look. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a loving home.

Ask the shelter about his medical care, vaccines, and adoption fee so you know exactly what’s included.

👉 Meet McRib and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Location: Happy Whiskers Animal Coalition, Coral Springs, FL

Szechuan Sauce is a handsome gray/blue kitten with a sleek coat. He’s still a baby, so he’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

Contact the rescue to learn about his vetting, neuter status, and how to bring him home.

👉 Meet Szechuan Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Location: Happy Whiskers Animal Coalition, Coral Springs, FL

Holiday Pie is a lovely cream/ivory baby girl with a soft, sweet look. She’s ready to celebrate every season with a family of her own.

The shelter can share more about her health, spay status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Holiday Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Location: Happy Whiskers Animal Coalition, Coral Springs, FL

Monopoly is a striking black and white kitten with that classic “tuxedo” style. He’s young, fun, and ready to learn all about life in a real home.

Reach out to the rescue to confirm his vet care and adoption details.

👉 Meet Monopoly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Coral Springs or nearby, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens from Happy Whiskers Animal Coalition. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find loving families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.