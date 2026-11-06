🎁 Community Freebies in Pompano Beach — Furniture Finds

Pompano Beach neighbors are sharing some great free furniture right now. If you’re setting up a new place or just want to upgrade, these local free deals might help.

Item: Sturdy round wicker patio table with an intricate woven design, made for outdoor use.

Condition: Described as sturdy; wicker design all around the top.

Location: East Side/West Side SW 1st Ct, Margate, FL (near Pompano Beach)

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a nice pick if you need a table for your patio, balcony, or backyard seating area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two dark brown genuine leather sofas plus an ottoman (36 inches). Sofas can be used as a sectional or separately.

Condition: Described as genuine leather, quality construction, and comfortable, supportive seating with no sagging.

Size: Each sofa is about 72 inches long; ottoman is 36 inches.

Location: West Pompano / Atlantic, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

The owners are clearing space for new furniture and want these to go to someone who can really use them. Great for a living room or family room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black queen size bed frame with storage underneath.

Condition: Has a tear on the footboard; storage feature still makes it very useful.

Location: East Side/West Side SW 1st Ct, Margate, FL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you need a bed frame and don’t mind a cosmetic flaw on the footboard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pompano Beach and nearby Margate tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.