🏭 Pompano Beach Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Pompano Beach has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from quiet packing rooms to busy warehouses and production floors. If you like staying active at work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CAREERXCHANGE®, Inc.

CAREERXCHANGE®, Inc. Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

This is a hands-on leadership role running day-to-day operations in a busy distribution warehouse. You’ll supervise a small team, manage shipping/receiving, inventory, and order accuracy, and keep the floor organized and safe.

Employer: Groupe Bugatti

Location: Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Pay: $16.00 per hour

You’ll pick and pack orders, run pallet jacks/reach trucks, and help with shipping and inventory in a fast-paced warehouse. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift heavier items, and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: IVORY CHAPTERS

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL Type: Full-time, in person

Expected Hours: Around 40 hours/week (starts near 30 and ramps up)

(starts near 30 and ramps up) Pay: $15.00 per hour

Very laid-back, arts & crafts style job wrapping books, using wax seals, and bundling small items in a quiet, air-conditioned space. Weekly paychecks and a flexible schedule as long as you hit your hours.

Employer: HD Supply

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL Type: Part-time, in person

Shift: 6:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

You’ll rotate through multiple warehouse departments: picking, shipping, receiving, returns, loading, and replenishment. Good for early risers who want physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like variety in their day.

Employer: HD Supply

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL Type: Part-time, in person

Similar multi-department warehouse role using material handling equipment, staging and loading trucks, checking inventory, and keeping the area clean and safe. Solid option if you have 2–5 years of warehouse experience and want a physical, active job.

Employer: Taylor Corporation

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL Type: Full-time, in person

Shift: 1st shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

You’ll run printing press equipment, do routine maintenance, check colors and paper, and work closely with the production team. Great if you have mechanical skills, good math, and attention to detail, and want steady daytime hours with big-company benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same company page. Don’t wait too long; warehouse and production roles in Pompano tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.