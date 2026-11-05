🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach is busy and growing, and so are the restaurants. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed, but includes health insurance, 401(k) with immediate eligibility, paid vacation, and 50% off shift meals

Help keep things moving with curbside pickup, to-go orders, and running food from the kitchen. This is a good fit if you like a fast-paced, team-focused restaurant, want a steady 5-day work week, and care about long-term perks like vacation time and benefits.

Employer: NEXDINE Hospitality

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour , paid weekly

, paid Schedule: Monday–Friday, some weekends

Plan and help run catering events, from setup and food displays to guest service and cleanup. Great if you have 1–3 years of food service experience, like organizing details, and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and clear growth paths in a structured hospitality company.

Employer: Pura Vida Miami

Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes health benefits, discounted meals, 401(k) with company match

Join a growing healthy-lifestyle brand, welcoming guests, running food, and keeping stations stocked and clean. Ideal if you have prior restaurant or hotel experience, love guest interaction, and want room for growth and advancement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.