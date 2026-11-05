Free Veterans Weekend Drone Show on Nov. 7

The City of Pompano Beach will host a FREE 5th Annual Drone Show Extravaganza on Saturday, November 7, with 500 drones lighting up the sky in honor of Veterans Day Weekend near the Fisher Family Pier. Event timeline: 5:30–6:00 pm DJ music, 6:00–7:00 pm live band (Junior's Entertainment Group), 7:00 pm drone show, and music continuing after the show until 9:00 pm. Residents can ride the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi (tickets at watertaxi.com), take a FREE shuttle from Community Park starting at 1:00 pm, or watch virtually on the City of Pompano Beach YouTube Channel at this link or on Comcast Channel 78 (Digital 1092); more event details: https://www.pompanobeachfl.gov/events/drone-show-extravaganza.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pompano Beach