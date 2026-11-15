Looking for a new feline friend in Pomona, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting at Four Legs Good for someone kind to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Four Legs Good (Pomona, NY)

Kanga is a young girl with her whole life ahead of her. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage, but still playful and full of curiosity. If you want a cat who can grow up with your family, Kanga could be a great match.

👉 Meet Kanga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Four Legs Good (Pomona, NY)

Ketchup is a tiny baby kitten, perfect for someone who loves the playful, silly kitten stage. She’ll need a gentle home ready to guide her as she grows.

👉 Meet Ketchup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Four Legs Good (Pomona, NY)

Baby Bear is a little boy kitten who’s just starting life. If you’re ready for toys, zoomies, and lots of learning, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Baby Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Four Legs Good (Pomona, NY)

Jack Skellington is an adult cat, which often means a calmer energy and a more settled personality. If you’d like to skip the wild kitten phase, Jack could be a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet Jack Skellington and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Four Legs Good (Pomona, NY)

Potatoe is a baby kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. She’ll do best with people who can give her time, play, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Potatoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please reach out to Four Legs Good through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and set up a time to learn more or meet them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.