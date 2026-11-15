undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Pomona and Nearby Today
There are some handy free items up for grabs in and around Pomona right now. If you need storage, bedding, or a comfy pillow, take a look below and see what fits your home.
White 20-Cube Storage Organizer
Item: White 20-cube storage organizer
Condition: In decent shape, just needs a good cleaning
Location: Via Verde, San Dimas, CA (near Pomona)
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a spacious organizer with 20 separate cubes, great for a home office, kids’ room, craft space, or garage. The poster notes it must be picked up today, so it’s best for someone who can get there quickly and has enough room in their car or truck.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Green Body Pillow
Item: Green body pillow
Condition: Used condition
Location: Lincoln Park Historic, Pomona, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A large green body pillow, good for extra comfort on the bed or for lounging on the floor. Since it’s used, you may want to bring a washable cover or plan to clean it before regular use.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Clean Mattresses – Queen, Full, and Twin
Item: Clean mattresses – queen, full, and twin sizes
Condition: Described as clean
Location: Pomona Adelante, Pomona, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster is offering multiple free mattresses in different sizes: queen, full, and twin. You must pick up in Pomona, so you’ll need a vehicle that can handle the size you want. This is a good option if you’re setting up a new place or need a spare bed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
More Free Mattresses – Queen, Twin & Memory Foam Full
Item: Good clean mattresses – queen, twin, and memory foam full
Condition: Described as good and clean
Location: Pomona Adelante, Pomona, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Another listing from the same area offering a queen, a twin, and a memory foam full mattress for free pickup in Pomona. If you’re interested in a specific size or memory foam, check the details and message the poster to see what’s still available.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Pomona tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through, message the poster, and try to arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.