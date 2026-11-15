There are some handy free items up for grabs in and around Pomona right now. If you need storage, bedding, or a comfy pillow, take a look below and see what fits your home.

Item: White 20-cube storage organizer

Condition: In decent shape, just needs a good cleaning

Location: Via Verde, San Dimas, CA (near Pomona)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a spacious organizer with 20 separate cubes, great for a home office, kids’ room, craft space, or garage. The poster notes it must be picked up today, so it’s best for someone who can get there quickly and has enough room in their car or truck.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Green body pillow

Condition: Used condition

Location: Lincoln Park Historic, Pomona, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A large green body pillow, good for extra comfort on the bed or for lounging on the floor. Since it’s used, you may want to bring a washable cover or plan to clean it before regular use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Clean mattresses – queen, full, and twin sizes

Condition: Described as clean

Location: Pomona Adelante, Pomona, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is offering multiple free mattresses in different sizes: queen, full, and twin. You must pick up in Pomona, so you’ll need a vehicle that can handle the size you want. This is a good option if you’re setting up a new place or need a spare bed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Good clean mattresses – queen, twin, and memory foam full

Condition: Described as good and clean

Location: Pomona Adelante, Pomona, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Another listing from the same area offering a queen, a twin, and a memory foam full mattress for free pickup in Pomona. If you’re interested in a specific size or memory foam, check the details and message the poster to see what’s still available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pomona tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through, message the poster, and try to arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.