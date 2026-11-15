Looking for a new feline friend in Pomona, CA? These adoptable kittens are ready to join loving indoor homes and are waiting for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777

Location for Adoption: PetSmart West Covina (Eastland) , 2851 Eastland Center Dr Ste FSU9, West Covina, CA 91791

PetSmart , 2851 Eastland Center Dr Ste FSU9, West Covina, CA 91791 Store Phone (call first for availability): (626) 331-2753

About Riley:

Riley is an active little guy with a loud purr who’s ready to go home today. He’s looking for an indoor home where he can stay safe and warm.

Payment at this PetSmart location is cash only.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777

About Ozzy:

Ozzy is a playful explorer who loves chasing toys, pouncing, and wrestling with his brother Sabby. After playtime, he enjoys being picked up for a cozy nap tucked into your neck. He’s looking for an indoor-only home and would love to be adopted with his brother if possible.

👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777

Location for Adoption: PetSmart West Covina (Eastland) , 2851 Eastland Center Dr Ste FSU9, West Covina, CA 91791

PetSmart , 2851 Eastland Center Dr Ste FSU9, West Covina, CA 91791 Store Phone (call first for availability): (626) 331-2753

About Cranberry:

Cranberry is a sweet girl who loves snuggling, playing, and sleeping. She’s ready to go home today and prefers to be an indoor-only kitty.

Payment at this PetSmart location is cash only.

👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kittens) + Adult (mama Sansa)

Baby (kittens) + Adult (mama Sansa) Gender: Mixed (Sansa is female; two boys)

Mixed (Sansa is female; two boys) Color: Mostly White (Sansa; kittens vary)

Mostly White (Sansa; kittens vary) Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pomona, CA)

About Sansa and her boys:

Sansa is a very sweet, affectionate mama cat who showed up as a stray and was given a safe place to have her kittens. Her two little boys, Ghost and Binx, are being raised with love and care and are now looking for homes too. Sansa would make a loving companion in a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Sansa, Ghost, and Binx and contact the owner on adoptapet

Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray

IVHS-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777

This tiny cream/ivory female kitten is currently listed as a stray at the shelter and is looking for a safe, loving home.

👉 View this cream kitten’s profile and adoption info on adoptapet

Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray

IVHS-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777

This brown tabby baby girl is also listed as a stray and is waiting at the shelter for a family to call her own.

👉 View this brown tabby kitten’s profile and adoption info on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pomona, CA, please consider visiting Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. or reaching out through the links above to adopt or learn more. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.