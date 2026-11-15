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🐱 Playful Pomona Kittens Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a new feline friend in Pomona, CA? These adoptable kittens are ready to join loving indoor homes and are waiting for someone just like you.
Riley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777
- Location for Adoption: PetSmart West Covina (Eastland), 2851 Eastland Center Dr Ste FSU9, West Covina, CA 91791
- Store Phone (call first for availability): (626) 331-2753
About Riley:
Riley is an active little guy with a loud purr who’s ready to go home today. He’s looking for an indoor home where he can stay safe and warm.
Payment at this PetSmart location is cash only.
👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ozzy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777
About Ozzy:
Ozzy is a playful explorer who loves chasing toys, pouncing, and wrestling with his brother Sabby. After playtime, he enjoys being picked up for a cozy nap tucked into your neck. He’s looking for an indoor-only home and would love to be adopted with his brother if possible.
👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cranberry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777
- Location for Adoption: PetSmart West Covina (Eastland), 2851 Eastland Center Dr Ste FSU9, West Covina, CA 91791
- Store Phone (call first for availability): (626) 331-2753
About Cranberry:
Cranberry is a sweet girl who loves snuggling, playing, and sleeping. She’s ready to go home today and prefers to be an indoor-only kitty.
Payment at this PetSmart location is cash only.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sansa - Ghost - Binx
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kittens) + Adult (mama Sansa)
- Gender: Mixed (Sansa is female; two boys)
- Color: Mostly White (Sansa; kittens vary)
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pomona, CA)
About Sansa and her boys:
Sansa is a very sweet, affectionate mama cat who showed up as a stray and was given a safe place to have her kittens. Her two little boys, Ghost and Binx, are being raised with love and care and are now looking for homes too. Sansa would make a loving companion in a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Sansa, Ghost, and Binx and contact the owner on adoptapet
IVHS-Stray (Cream Kitten)
- Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777
This tiny cream/ivory female kitten is currently listed as a stray at the shelter and is looking for a safe, loving home.
👉 View this cream kitten’s profile and adoption info on adoptapet
IVHS-Stray (Brown Tabby Kitten)
- Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Shelter Phone: (909) 623-9777
This brown tabby baby girl is also listed as a stray and is waiting at the shelter for a family to call her own.
👉 View this brown tabby kitten’s profile and adoption info on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pomona, CA, please consider visiting Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. or reaching out through the links above to adopt or learn more. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.