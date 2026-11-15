Looking for a four‑legged friend in Pomona, CA? These adoptable dogs at Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Grizz is a low-to-the-ground cutie with classic Dachshund charm and a warm tan coat. If you love smaller dogs with big personalities, he could be a great match for your home.

👉 Meet Grizz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Shepherd mix

Boxer / Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Bullseye is a handsome young boy with a rich brown-and-white coat. With Boxer and Shepherd in the mix, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his family.

👉 Meet Bullseye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Shadow is a black-and-white puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for puppy training, cuddles, and lots of play, Shadow may be your guy.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Cookie is a fluffy black Aussie mix puppy who will likely enjoy an active home and plenty of mental games as she grows. She’s ready to learn and bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Panda has striking black-and-white markings, just like her name suggests. As a young Aussie mix, she’ll likely thrive with exercise, training, and a family who enjoys staying active.

👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Lucy is another beautiful black-and-white Aussie mix girl. She’s at a great age to keep learning manners and fun tricks with her new family.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Color: Black

Black Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Canela is an adult Aussie mix with a sleek black coat. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly, making her a nice choice if you want a companion past the puppy stage.

👉 Meet Canela and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Candy is a lovely adult pittie mix with a soft white and tan coat. She’s ready for a stable, loving home where she can be part of the family.

👉 Meet Candy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Color: Black

Black Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Solvina is a young black Aussie mix who will likely enjoy walks, playtime, and training games. She’s waiting for someone to show her what family life is all about.

👉 Meet Solvina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Coco is an adult Cattle Dog mix with a warm tan coat. This type of dog often enjoys having a “job,” whether that’s hiking, playing fetch, or learning fun tricks with their people.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pomona, CA, consider visiting Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. or calling (909) 623-9777 to ask about any of these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.