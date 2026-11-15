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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pomona
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Pomona, CA? These adoptable dogs at Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
Grizz
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Grizz is a low-to-the-ground cutie with classic Dachshund charm and a warm tan coat. If you love smaller dogs with big personalities, he could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet Grizz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bullseye
- Breed: Boxer / Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Bullseye is a handsome young boy with a rich brown-and-white coat. With Boxer and Shepherd in the mix, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his family.
👉 Meet Bullseye and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shadow
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Shadow is a black-and-white puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for puppy training, cuddles, and lots of play, Shadow may be your guy.
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cookie
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Cookie is a fluffy black Aussie mix puppy who will likely enjoy an active home and plenty of mental games as she grows. She’s ready to learn and bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Panda
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Panda has striking black-and-white markings, just like her name suggests. As a young Aussie mix, she’ll likely thrive with exercise, training, and a family who enjoys staying active.
👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucy
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Lucy is another beautiful black-and-white Aussie mix girl. She’s at a great age to keep learning manners and fun tricks with her new family.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Canela
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Canela is an adult Aussie mix with a sleek black coat. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly, making her a nice choice if you want a companion past the puppy stage.
👉 Meet Canela and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Candy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Candy is a lovely adult pittie mix with a soft white and tan coat. She’s ready for a stable, loving home where she can be part of the family.
👉 Meet Candy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Solvina
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Solvina is a young black Aussie mix who will likely enjoy walks, playtime, and training games. She’s waiting for someone to show her what family life is all about.
👉 Meet Solvina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coco
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (909) 623-9777
Coco is an adult Cattle Dog mix with a warm tan coat. This type of dog often enjoys having a “job,” whether that’s hiking, playing fetch, or learning fun tricks with their people.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pomona, CA, consider visiting Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. or calling (909) 623-9777 to ask about any of these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.