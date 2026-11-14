⚠️ DUI checkpoint in Pomona canceled due to weather

The DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint that was scheduled for Friday, November 13 in Pomona has been canceled because of bad weather.

These checkpoints are usually set up in areas with a history of DUI-related crashes and arrests. Officers use them to check for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and to make sure drivers have valid licenses.

This enforcement is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For now, there will be no checkpoint on November 13, but always drive sober and with a valid license.