Pomona retail is busy right now, with big chains adding staff for steady, in-store roles. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour base pay range

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, keep the sales floor tidy, and help stock new merchandise. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, staying active, and want a Fortune 500 employer with clear store standards.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time; check posting) Pay: Not listed

Desk-based customer service at the Special Services counter, handling phone and in-person questions, will-call pickups, and problem-solving on orders. Good if you like helping people figure things out and keeping transactions accurate and organized.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.