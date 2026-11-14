Looking for a loyal friend in Pomona? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Location: Pomona, CA

Pomona, CA Contact: (909) 623-9777

Tank is an adult American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a handsome tan coat. He’s waiting at Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. for someone who can give him structure, love, and a stable home. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, whether he’s good with kids or other pets, and if he’s neutered and vaccinated.

👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Location: Pomona, CA

Pomona, CA Contact: (909) 623-9777

Gianna is a striking black and white German Shepherd mix. As an adult shepherd, she may do best with an adopter who understands active, intelligent breeds. The shelter can share more about her energy level, training, and whether she’s spayed and up to date on shots.

👉 Meet Gianna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Adult (approx. 8–9 years)

Adult (approx. 8–9 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pomona, CA)

Location: Pomona, CA

Penny was found dodging cars about three months ago, and her finder has tried but been unable to locate her original family. A vet estimates she is around 8–9 years old. She:

Has received immunizations, including rabies

Is not spayed

Needs a dental cleaning

Is described as high energy and needs at least a 45-minute walk daily

Her current caregiver cannot keep her long term and is looking for a committed home that can meet her exercise needs and follow up on her dental care and spay.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Location: Pomona, CA

Pomona, CA Contact: (909) 623-9777

Buddy is a senior Australian Shepherd mix with a classic black and white coat. Seniors often make wonderful, calmer companions. His $50 adoption fee makes it a bit easier to open your home to an older dog. Call the shelter to ask about his health, mobility, and whether he’s housetrained and vaccinated.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: IVHS-Stray

IVHS-Stray Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Location: Pomona, CA

Pomona, CA Contact: (909) 623-9777

This young German Shepherd/Lab mix puppy is listed as a stray and is now ready for a new home. With an adoption fee of $200, she’s looking for a family prepared for all the training, patience, and playtime that come with a growing pup. The shelter can share details about her vaccinations, spay status, and any early training.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pomona, CA, please consider visiting Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. or reaching out to Penny’s private owner listing. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.