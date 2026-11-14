Looking for a new feline friend in Pomona or the San Gabriel Valley? These adoptable cats are waiting for loving homes through Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A..

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

About Artie:

Artie is an energetic little guy who loves playtime, especially with bell balls and crinkle balls. He enjoys playing with other cats and then curling up in cozy spots for a nap. He’s hoping to bring his playful spirit to a forever home soon.

👉 Meet Artie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone (shelter): (909) 623-9777

Where to meet her: PetSmart West Covina, 2350 S Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA 91792

Store phone: (626) 964-8013

Adoption hours at PetSmart: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

11:00 am – 5:00 pm Payment: CASH ONLY at the store

About Cookie:

Cookie is a cream-colored cutie currently available at PetSmart in West Covina. Please call the store first to make sure she’s still available before you go.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Weight: About 6.4 lbs

About 6.4 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone (shelter): (909) 623-9777

Where to meet her: PetSmart West Covina, 2350 S Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA 91792

Adoption hours at PetSmart: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

About Bridgette:

Bridgette is a petite brown tabby with white markings and a very cuddly, friendly nature. She loves to roll over for belly rubs and is already spayed, so she’s ready to go home as soon as she’s adopted. She’s currently available for visits at PetSmart in West Covina.

👉 Meet Bridgette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray

IVHS-Stray Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

This fluffy black mediumhair boy is listed as IVHS-Stray for now, but he could have a brand-new name in your home. Contact the shelter for more details about his personality and availability.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray

IVHS-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

A handsome gray/blue shorthair boy, also listed as IVHS-Stray, is waiting for someone to give him a safe, loving home. The shelter can share more about his story and temperament.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray

IVHS-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

This gray and white baby girl is another IVHS-Stray kitten hoping for a forever family. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her and how to meet her.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray

IVHS-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

A sleek black shorthair boy, also listed as IVHS-Stray, is ready for a second chance. Black cats are often overlooked, so consider giving this little one a home.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name (temporary): IVHS-Stray

IVHS-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell/White

Tortoiseshell/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

This striking tortoiseshell and white kitten is full of potential and waiting at the shelter under the name IVHS-Stray. Contact the shelter to ask about meeting her.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. or the PetSmart in West Covina to meet these wonderful kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.