Pomona’s convenience and grocery scene is busy right now, and several stores are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you enjoy helping customers and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$20.13/hour

Work in a popular neighborhood grocery store, keeping the meat department clean, stocked, and looking sharp. You’ll help customers with product questions, rotate inventory, and follow food safety rules — great if you have a Food Handler Card and like staying active on your feet.

Note: There are multiple postings for this same role at Cardenas; details are the same, so they’re grouped here.

Employer: 7-11 Ontario

Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$22.00/hour

Front-line role helping customers at a busy gas station and convenience store. You’ll run the register, keep the store and pumps clean, restock drinks and snacks, and promote store specials — good fit if you’re dependable, friendly, and don’t mind working different shifts.

Employer: REBEL Convenience Stores

Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Step into leadership at a growing convenience store brand. You’ll help run daily operations, support and train staff, handle inventory and reports, and make sure customers have a smooth experience — ideal if you have 2–4 years of supervisory or customer service experience and want a path to store management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon — local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.