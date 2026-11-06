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Pomona

Pomona opens new street safety Quick Build

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhLNz_1Gpxr1tF00

The City of Pomona has opened a new Quick Build street safety project at Park Ave and Orange Grove Ave to slow car traffic and make the area safer for people walking, biking, and driving. Residents can share feedback on the project from now through February 2027 by emailing completestreets@pomonaca.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pomona - Government

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