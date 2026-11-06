undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pomona
Pomona opens new street safety Quick Build
8 days ago
The City of Pomona has opened a new Quick Build street safety project at Park Ave and Orange Grove Ave to slow car traffic and make the area safer for people walking, biking, and driving. Residents can share feedback on the project from now through February 2027 by emailing completestreets@pomonaca.gov.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pomona - Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.