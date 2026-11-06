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Pomona

San Antonio Ave closed Nov 6–9 for rail work

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuOAB_1GpxqhU300

San Antonio Avenue in Pomona will be closed between Monterey Avenue and 1st Street from November 6 at 9:00 PM to November 9 at 12:00 PM for work at the railroad crossing just north of 1st Street. Drivers should expect traffic delays in this area, use other routes, and allow extra travel time, as the schedule may change due to weather or other issues.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pomona - Government

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