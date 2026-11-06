Pomona City Hall closed for Veterans Day Nov. 11

On November 11, 2026, Pomona City Hall and all City facilities will be closed for Veterans Day and will reopen on November 12, 2026. Trash service will run as normal, and street sweeping will continue on its next regular day. For questions about street sweeping or trash collection on holidays, call (909) 620-3665 or visit athens.com/pomona.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pomona - Government