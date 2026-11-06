🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Seniors Ready for Adoption in Pomona

Pomona has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. From bouncy puppies to calm seniors and a sweet bonded pair, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (male puppy)

(male puppy) Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Tennessee is a young mixed-breed pup with a beautiful brown and white coat. As a baby, he’ll need basic training, patience, and lots of love as he grows up. If you’re ready for puppy energy and teaching good manners, Tennessee could be a fun new family member.

👉 Meet Tennessee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky (mix)

Husky (mix) Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Zeus is a handsome cream-colored Husky mix. Adult Huskies often enjoy walks, runs, and mental games. If you have an active lifestyle and love a smart, talkative dog, Zeus may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever (mix)

Labrador Retriever (mix) Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Black

Black Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

This adult black Lab mix is listed as IVHS-Stray, which means he likely came in as a stray. Labs are often friendly, food-motivated dogs who enjoy walks and family time. If you’re open to giving a former stray a stable, loving home, this boy could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet this Lab mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (female puppy)

(female puppy) Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Dakota is a sweet baby mixed-breed girl with a pretty white and brown coat. She’ll need puppy training, socialization, and plenty of playtime. If you’re ready to guide a young dog from the start, Dakota could grow up right by your side.

👉 Meet Dakota and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)

German Shepherd Dog (mix) Age: Senior (male)

(male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Phone: (909) 623-9777

Max is a senior German Shepherd mix with a reduced adoption fee. Older dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home. If you have room in your heart for a senior, Max could be a loyal companion for his golden years.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix

Maltese / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Bonded pair: Must be adopted with Chase

Must be adopted Shelter/Rescue: Sandy and the Crew Animal Rescue

Coconut is part of a very sweet bonded pair with Chase. They’ve lived together since 2018 and were surrendered together due to housing issues. Their rescue describes them as very friendly, happy, and loving dogs who just want to be with their people.

👉 Meet Coconut and apply to adopt this bonded pair on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese

Maltese Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: White

White Bonded pair: Must be adopted with Coconut

Must be adopted Shelter/Rescue: Sandy and the Crew Animal Rescue

Chase is Coconut’s best friend and bonded buddy. Like Coconut, he is described as very friendly, happy, and loving. These two have been together for years and are looking for a home that will keep them side by side.

👉 Meet Chase and apply to adopt this bonded pair on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pomona, CA, please consider visiting these shelters and rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.